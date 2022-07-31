SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $49.65 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 82.60%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $1,434,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $4,747,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.