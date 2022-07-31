Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,115.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $230,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHK. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

