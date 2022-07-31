Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashland Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $67,620,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,281,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 611,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,812,000 after buying an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $100.47 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

