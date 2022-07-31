Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $513.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.00. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

