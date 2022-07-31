Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurofins Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $75.32 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

