Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Raised to €54.40

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.
OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
