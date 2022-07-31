Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €141.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbus from €170.00 ($173.47) to €180.00 ($183.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

Airbus stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Airbus had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.