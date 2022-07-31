Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €141.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbus from €170.00 ($173.47) to €180.00 ($183.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.20.
Airbus Price Performance
Airbus stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
