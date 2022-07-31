Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €66.00 at Barclays

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €69.50 ($70.92) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLVHF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delivery Hero from €31.00 ($31.63) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($81.63) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $156.03.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

