Berenberg Bank Lowers CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Price Target to GBX 2,370

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,370 ($28.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVSGF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Stock Performance

CVS Group stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.