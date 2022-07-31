Brokers Set Expectations for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $109.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

