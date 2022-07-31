Short Interest in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Grows By 53.3%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Price Performance
SLAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 331,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
