Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of GULTU stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 11.74%.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.