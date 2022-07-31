Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,491,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 1,614,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 579.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.

Get Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust alerts:

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRLOF opened at 1.01 on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of 0.82 and a 12-month high of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.97.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.