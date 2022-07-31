Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY opened at $35.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -187.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -926.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

