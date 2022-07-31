National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $106.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.27.

NTIOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NTIOF stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

