National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $106.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.27.
NTIOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %
NTIOF stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
