Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOU. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.93.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$80.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.82. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$29.25 and a one year high of C$80.67.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.1840766 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$65.72 per share, with a total value of C$92,005.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,924,446.55. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,414.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,769,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,053,237.96. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,924,446.55. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,905.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

