Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target Cut to GBX 415

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 485 ($5.84) to GBX 415 ($5.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.18) to GBX 420 ($5.06) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

