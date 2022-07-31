Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Cut to C$122.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.44.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

TIH opened at C$107.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$110.04.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$805.20 million. Analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.9812334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,306,050.80.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.