Financial Analysis: Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) vs. Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Field Trip Health and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Privia Health Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

Field Trip Health presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 2,118.75%. Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Field Trip Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Field Trip Health $3.88 million 11.99 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.04 Privia Health Group $966.22 million 4.13 -$188.23 million ($2.04) -18.03

This table compares Field Trip Health and Privia Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Field Trip Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Field Trip Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Field Trip Health and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29% Privia Health Group -19.80% -47.87% -30.88%

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Field Trip Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

