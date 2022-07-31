Analyzing PPL (NYSE:PPL) & Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPL and Summer Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $5.78 billion 3.70 -$1.48 billion $0.85 34.21 Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.12 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

Summer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PPL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 10.43% 6.25% 2.58% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PPL and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 6 5 0 2.45 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPL currently has a consensus price target of $30.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Volatility and Risk

PPL has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of -131.91, indicating that its stock price is 13,291% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PPL beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

