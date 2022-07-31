StockNews.com Upgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Hold

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $159.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

