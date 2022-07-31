CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $383.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,274.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,412 shares of company stock worth $833,852 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.