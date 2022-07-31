Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $24.77 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 164.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after purchasing an additional 826,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

