Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.45) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.13) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.22 ($2.97).

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at GBX 157.18 ($1.89) on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 449.09.

Insider Transactions at Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

