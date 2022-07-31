Comparing Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku 4.78% 5.17% 3.53% Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Roku shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Roku has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Roku and Warner Bros. Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 5 6 12 0 2.30 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 4 8 0 2.54

Roku presently has a consensus price target of $127.84, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus price target of $23.92, indicating a potential upside of 59.49%. Given Roku’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roku and Warner Bros. Discovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $2.76 billion 3.22 $242.38 million $0.98 66.86 Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 2.99 $1.01 billion $2.02 7.43

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Roku. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roku, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts. It also provides digital and video advertising, content distribution, subscription, and billing services, as well as other commerce transactions, and brand sponsorship and promotions; and manufactures, sells, and licenses smart TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming players, and audio products and accessories under the Roku brand name; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming devices. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, North and South Americas, and Europe. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

