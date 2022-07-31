Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

