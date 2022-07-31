Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $84.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

