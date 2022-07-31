Brokerages Set Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) PT at $35.47

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACCYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accor from €37.50 ($38.27) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Accor Price Performance

Accor stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

