Analysts Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Target Price at $160.73

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.73.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.71.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

