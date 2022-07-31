Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $162.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $90.55, with a volume of 61746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 214,664 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.