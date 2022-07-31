Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 989.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

