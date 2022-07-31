Brokers Offer Predictions for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year. The consensus estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

NYSE:PEB opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 377,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000.

Insider Activity

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.