Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $22.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 over the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 167.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,438,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 900,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Zuora has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

