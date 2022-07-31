Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $29.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Scor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of Scor stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Scor has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Scor Cuts Dividend

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 10.54%. Scor’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

