First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $54.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

