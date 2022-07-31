Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $23.08

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.08.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Redfin Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Redfin by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Redfin by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. Redfin has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $932.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

