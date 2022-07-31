Oppenheimer Weighs in on Autodesk, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Autodesk in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $6.28 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

