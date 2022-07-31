Pinterest (PINS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

