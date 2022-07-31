Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $78.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 65.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

