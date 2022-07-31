Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) PT at $27.33

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BRT opened at $22.99 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.