Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $24.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott I. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,871.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $924,312. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,448,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 78.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,773,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.