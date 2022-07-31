Analysts Offer Predictions for HubSpot, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for HubSpot in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Initiates” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.60.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.18 and its 200 day moving average is $399.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

