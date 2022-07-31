Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myovant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $133,358 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 296,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

