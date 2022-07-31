South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $24.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile



South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

