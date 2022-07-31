TETRA Technologies (TTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

TTI stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.34 million, a P/E ratio of 219.11 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

