CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Monday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

CF opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

