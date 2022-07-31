Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MTU Aero Engines AG’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the company will earn $7.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.37. The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

MTUAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($250.00) to €255.00 ($260.20) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

MTUAY opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

