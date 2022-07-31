First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.21. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 28.7% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 492,399 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $9,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

