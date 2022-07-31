FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.40. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.27.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10,479.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.