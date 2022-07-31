FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Amedisys, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Amedisys Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.88.

AMED opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $264.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

